Gun violence was down over the past month in Minneapolis compared to the same period last year, city officials said Thursday, in the second month since city officials implemented a slate of interventions to combat crime.

Data released Thursday from the second 28-day cycle of Operation Endeavor, the multijurisdictional campaign to reduce violent crime in Minneapolis, showed improvements from this time last year in terms of gun crimes and robberies, including carjackings.

From Oct. 25 to Nov. 21, there was a 44% drop in gun-related calls for service compared to the same period last year, an 18% reduction in people shot and a 67% drop in carjackings, according to the data.

ShotSpotter activations dropped 47% when compared to the same period in 2021, according to the report.

"Are we there yet? The answer is absolutely not. But we are trending in the right direction," Mayor Jacob Frey said. "We have a whole lot of people throughout our city to thankful for because it is our police officers working directly with our community members to suss out some of this violence before it takes place."

Operation Endeavor concentrates police resources in areas of the city using data analysis on citywide calls for service.

Also during the 28-day period, law enforcement with Minneapolis Police, Hennepin County Sherrif's Office, Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and others recovered contraband in the form of 76 guns, $22,500 in cash and 10,331 fentanyl pills, according to the city's report.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office has one prosecutor embedded with Operation Endeavor. This period 67 cases were presented, leading to 53 charges.

Violence Interrupters teams with the city's Department of Neighborhood Safety reported making thousands of contacts in the focus areas of Cedar Riverside, north Minneapolis, East Lake Street, West Lake Street and Downtown. They made referrals to housing, food access and substance use services, distributed gun locks, administered Naloxone and conducted 55 mediations to de-escalate potential violence in the community.

There have been 74 homicides in Minneapolis to date. According to the Star Tribune's database, last year the city experienced 97 homicides, tying the all-time record set in 1995.

Rising crime has been an issue of concern for downtown businesses and residents as night life returns to a semblance of normalcy following the COVID pandemic and civil disturbances in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

The report credited Operation Endeavor for building relationships in the community and reducing violent crime.

"The efforts of Operation Endeavor have helped build confidence in residents, employers, and employees as reports of anecdotal feedback have shifted from 'we love the visible presence' to 'what happens after Operation Endeavor - we can't go backwards,'" according to the report.

A representative from Operation Endeavor was not immediately able to respond to a request for comment.