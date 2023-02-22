Oscars 2023 tip sheet: Who should win, who will win
Get out your Oscars ballots.
Everything you need to know about the 2023 Academy Awards
'Everything Everywhere' leads Oscars with 11 nominations
Best picture contenders also include "Banshees of Inisherin" and "Avatar" and "Top Gun" sequels.
Oscars response to Smith slap inadequate, academy head says
Danielle Deadwyler cites racism, misogynoir in Oscar snub
Review: Entertaining 'Top Gun' zooms Tom Cruise back into the danger zone
Better late than never with the sequel to the 1986 adventure.
Review: 'Women Talking' is a thoughtful, complicated gem
Sarah Polley's "Twelve Angry Men"-like drama finds a group of abused women deciding what's next.
-
Review: Cate Blanchett's blistering performance drives powerful 'Tár'
She's an Oscar contender for playing a ruthless conductor.
-
Review: Steven Spielberg opens his family album for 'The Fabelmans'
Michelle Williams plays his mom in a movie that's best when it focuses on the title characters.
-
Review: 'Avatar: The Way of Water' summons another stunning, virtual-reality world
James Cameron sequel is at least as good as its predecessor.
-
Review: 'Elvis' gives little sense of the King of Rock 'n' Roll — it's barely about him
The biographical film needs a little less conversation and a little more introspection.