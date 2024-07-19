Tap the bookmark to save this article.

WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.; Sen. Joe Manchin, I-W.Va.; Rep. Ro Khanna; D-Calif.

___

NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Preempted by coverage of British Open golf tournament.

___

CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Dean Phillips, D-Minn.; Cedric Richmond, co-chair of President Joe Biden's reelection campaign.

___

CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Johnson; Manchin; Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C.; Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.

___

''Fox News Sunday'' — Reps. James Comer, R-Ky., and Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass.; Democratic strategist and fundraiser Lindy Li.