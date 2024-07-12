WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga.; former White House chief of staff Ron Klain.
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif.
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and John Fetterman, D-Pa.
''Fox News Sunday'' — Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley; Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson; Elaine Kamarck, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.