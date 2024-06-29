Tap the bookmark to save this article.

WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Steve Bannon, a former adviser to Donald Trump; Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

___

NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.; Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.

___

CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio; Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md.

___

CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Reps. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., and Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

___

''Fox News Sunday'' — Vance; Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa.; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.