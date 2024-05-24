Tap the bookmark to save this article.

WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Preempted by coverage of the Monaco Grand Prix.

NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — A panel of secretaries of state with Jocelyn Benson, D-Mich., Brad Raffensperger, R-Ga., Adrian Fontes, D-Ariz., and Al Schmidt, R-Pa.

CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Reps. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, Mike Waltz, R-Fla., and Pat Ryan, D-N.Y.

CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.; Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn.; former Rep. Patrick J. Kennedy, D-R.I.

''Fox News Sunday'' — Reps. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., and Byron Donalds, R-Fla.