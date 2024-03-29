Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; retired Marine Corps Gen. Frank McKenzie, former commander of Central Command.

___

NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Reps. James Clyburn, D-S.C., and Don Bacon, R-Neb.

___

CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Cindy McCain, executive director of the United Nations World Food Program.

___

CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md.; Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.; Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y.

__

''Fox News Sunday'' — Moore; Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.