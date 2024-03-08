WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.
___
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Sens. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
__
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Mark Warner, D-Va., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.
___
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Warnock; Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.; North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, Democratic candidate for governor.
__
''Fox News Sunday'' — Buttigieg; Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala.