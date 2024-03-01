Tap the bookmark to save this article.

WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés.

NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley; Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.

CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Director Steve Dettelbach; Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska; Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Mayorkas; Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla.

''Fox News Sunday'' — Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Ben Cardin, D-Md., and Chris Coons, D-Del.; Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla.