WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga.

___

NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Mitch Landrieu, co-chair of President Joe Biden's reelection campaign; former Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J.

___

CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Bob Bauer, Biden's personal attorney; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

__

CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

__

''Fox News Sunday'' — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash.