WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio.

___

NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.; Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md.

___

CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz.; Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Jim Himes, D-Conn.; International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

__

CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C.

__

''Fox News Sunday'' — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.