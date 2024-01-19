Tap the bookmark to save this article.

WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.; Quentin Fulks, a top member of President Joe Biden's campaign team; Jon Finer, deputy national security adviser.

___

NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.

___

CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Govs. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, R-Ark.

__

CNN's ''State of the Union'' — DeSantis; Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas.

__

''Fox News Sunday'' — Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio; Reps. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., and Thomas Massie, R-Ky.