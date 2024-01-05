Tap the bookmark to save this article.

WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas.

NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.; Israeli President Isaac Herzog; Quentin Fulks, a top official in President Joe Biden's reelection campaign.

CBS' ''Face the Nation" — House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate; Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.

CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Former Vice President Mike Pence; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.

''Fox News Sunday'' — Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas; Denver Mayor Mike Johnston; Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.