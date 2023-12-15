Tap the bookmark to save this article.

WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.

___

NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.

___

CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate; Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova; Austan Goolsbee, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

__

CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Christie; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

___

''Fox News Sunday'' — Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.