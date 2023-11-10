See more of the story

WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan; Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md.; Reps. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., and Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla.

NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel.

CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Sullivan; Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Sullivan; McDaniel; former Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.

''Fox News Sunday'' — Warner; Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Michael Herzog, Israel's ambassador to the United States.