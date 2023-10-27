Tap the bookmark to save this article.

WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.

CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio; Robert Mardini, director-general of the International Committee of the Red Cross; retired Army Gen. Joseph Votel, former commander of U.S. Central Command.

CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Sullivan; Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.

''Fox News Sunday'' — Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Mayor Eric Johnson of Dallas.