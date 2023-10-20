WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin; South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Cindy McCain, executive director of the United Nations World Food Program.
__
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.; former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate.
__
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Blinken; Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; Philippe Lazzarini, head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees.
__
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Cheney; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio.
___
''Fox News Sunday'' — McConnell; former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, R-Ga.