WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan; Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces.

__

NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Sullivan; Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

__

CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Sullivan; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, a former commander of U.S. Central Command. __

CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Sullivan; Cheney; Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Michael Herzog, Israeli ambassador to the United States; Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

___

''Fox News Sunday'' — National Security Council spokesman John Kirby; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Lt. Col. Peter Lerner, a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces; former Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.