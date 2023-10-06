Tap the bookmark to save this article.

WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Reps. Ken Buck, R-Colo., and Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.; former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate.

NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Tom Cole, R-Okla., and Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.

CBS' ''Face the Nation" — South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.; Gov. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill.; New York City Mayor Eric Adams; former Defense Secretary Robert Gates.

CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., and Matt Rosendale, R-Mont.; Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla.

''Fox News Sunday'' — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, and his wife, Casey.