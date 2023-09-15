Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Nancy Mace, R-S.C.; Cindy McCain, executive director of the World Food Program.

__

NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Taped interview with former President Donald Trump, a Republican presidential candidate.

__

CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.; ''Superpower'' co-director Sean Penn.

__

CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

___

''Fox News Sunday'' — Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican presidential candidate; Reps. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.