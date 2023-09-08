Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

__

NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif.; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.

__

CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Vice President Kamala Harris; Rep. French Hill, R-Ark.; retired Marine Corps Gen. Frank McKenzie.

__

CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Blinken; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate;

___

''Fox News Sunday'' — Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va.; Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association.