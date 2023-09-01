Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican presidential candidate; Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.

__

NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Franklin Foer, author of ''The Last Politician,'' about Joe Biden's presidency.

__

CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Raimondo; Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; former Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.

__

CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Raimondo; Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.

___

''Fox News Sunday'' — Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate; Jared Bernstein, chair of the Council of Economic Advisers.