WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate; Cedric Richmond, co-chair of President Joe Biden's 2024 campaign.

NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican presidential candidate; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate; Christie; Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; Fiona Hill, senior fellow at The Brookings Institution and former senior director for European and Russian affairs on the National Security Council.

CNN's ''State of the Union'' — tba

''Fox News Sunday'' — Former Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Conn; Alina Habba, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump.