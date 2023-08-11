Tap the bookmark to save this article.

WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate; Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer of the Georgia Secretary of State's office.

NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn.

CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Reps. Jill Tokuda, D-Hawaii, and Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Robert A. Pape, professor of political science at the University of Chicago.

CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii; Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y.; former Texas Rep. Will Hurd, a Republican presidential candidate.

''Fox News Sunday'' — Reps. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Adam Smith, D-Wash.