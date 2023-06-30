Tap the bookmark to save this article.

WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Anne Milgram, administrator of the Drug Enforcement Agency; Sens. JD Vance, R-Ohio, and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio.

CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Pence; former Attorney General Eric Holder; Michael Drake, president of the University of California; Lindsay Gorman, senior fellow for emerging technologies at the German Marshall Fund.

CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate; former Texas Rep, Will Hurd, a Republican presidential candidate.

''Fox News Sunday'' — Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass.