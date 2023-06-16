Tap the bookmark to save this article.

WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican presidential candidate; Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.

NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate.

CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.; former Attorney General Bill Barr; former national security adviser H.R. McMaster.

CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass; former Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

''Fox News Sunday'' — Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Republican presidential candidates.