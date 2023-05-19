Tap the bookmark to save this article.

WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas.

NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C.; Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla.

CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Mayors Eric Adams of New York and Francis Suarez of Miami; Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa.; former Defense Secretary Robert Gates; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.; Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa.

''Fox News Sunday'' — Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Jack Reed, D-R.I.