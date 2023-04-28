WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Vivek Ramaswamy, Republican presidential candidate.
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Reps. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, and Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; Gary Cohn, vice chairman of IBM.
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.; former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Republican presidential candidate.
''Fox News Sunday'' — Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel.