WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Former Attorney General Bill Barr; James Trusty, a lawyer for Donald Trump; Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.

NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Trusty; former state Rep. Justin Jones, D-Tenn.; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.; Senate Chaplain Barry Black.

CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Tony Gonzales, R-Texas.

''Fox News Sunday'' — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Ben Cardin, D-Md.