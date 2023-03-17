WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Former Vice President Mike Pence; Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Warren; Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Warren; Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C.
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Rep. Nanette Barragan, D-Calif.
''Fox News Sunday'' — White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby; Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz.