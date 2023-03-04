WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska; Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson.
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Jim Himes, D-Conn.; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Gov. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill.; Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio; former Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — New York City Mayor Eric Adams; Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; former Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.
''Fox News Sunday'' — Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.