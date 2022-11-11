Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

WASHINGTON — ABC's "This Week" — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.

__

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Anita Dunn, senior adviser to President Joe Biden.

__

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Dunn; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

___

CNN's "State of the Union" — Pelosi; Govs. Larry Hogan, R-Md., and Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro, D-Pa.

___

"Fox News Sunday" — Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind.; Gov.-elect Wes Moore, D-Md.