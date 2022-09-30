Tap the bookmark to save this article.

WASHINGTON — ABC's "This Week" — Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency; Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C.; NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Criswell, Scott; Kevin Anderson, mayor of Fort Myers, Florida; former national security adviser H.R. McMaster; Chris Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

CNN's "State of the Union" — Criswell, Rubio, Scott.

"Fox News Sunday" — Criswell; Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga.