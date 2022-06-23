Cleveland Guardians (36-28, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (38-32, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -155, Guardians +135; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians take on the Minnesota Twins after Amed Rosario had four hits against the Twins on Wednesday.

Minnesota has a 20-16 record in home games and a 38-32 record overall. The Twins have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .324.

Cleveland has gone 20-18 on the road and 36-28 overall. The Guardians have gone 9-3 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Thursday's game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Guardians are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has eight doubles and four home runs while hitting .355 for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 11-for-39 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with a .306 batting average, and has 21 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs, 34 walks and 62 RBI. Rosario is 17-for-44 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .250 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Guardians: 8-2, .267 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Twins: Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (back), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.