•••

"Do you hunt deer?"

I had just handed my client a box of tissues to wipe away her tears as we spoke in my office at 360 Communities' Burnsville location in Dakota County, where I am food shelf coordinator.

She was frustrated, scared and angry. Her benefits had been cut and each time she shopped with us she went home with less food.

Over the previous months I had increasingly limited product. As more and more individuals and families were visiting our food shelves, while our budget for ordering food stagnated, the only option left was to decrease the amount of food each visitor takes home. This was no easy decision. And clients noticed.

I answered: "Yes. I grew up in rural Minnesota. We always hunted."

"Why did you hunt?"

"To put food on the table."

She shook her head. "No. That's not why people hunt here. They hunt because there are too many deer. That's why the city authorizes it. There are too many deer and not enough food for them."

I didn't understand.

She explained: "That's me. We're the deer. There are too many of us and not enough food. So, the food gets cut, little by little, until we're starved out."

She left. I know I was not able to give a satisfactory answer. I tried to listen, and I thanked her for sharing but, in the end, she still had less food than she would need to make it through the month.

Her experience is nearly universal among our clients. Universal and heavy to bear.

Universal is not natural. It is not inevitable that we do not have enough food to feed our community.

During the height of the pandemic response our shelves were well stocked. We had easy access to government commodity foods at no cost. Farmers were subsidized and donated product rolled in on a large scale. Emergency grants filled gaps.

We served fewer clients. In August of 2021 we served 226 households, in 2022 some 288, in 2023 we served 706. A 145% increase. It makes sense. In 2021 and 2022 most people were able to simply buy the food they needed. Maximum SNAP benefits, tax credits, free school lunch programs, and rental and utility assistance meant that fewer people had to choose between basic needs like paying for housing or food.

As pandemic relief programs have ended one by one, visits to our food shelf have risen. This is framed as the "need" increasing. It's important to say that the need has not increased. The need is the same. Humans will always need to eat to live.

Instead, we are looking at a decrease — a decrease in our society's dedication to supporting the most vulnerable among us. As programs disappear it falls on charitable organizations to pick up the slack.

But we can't. We can do our best and make tough decisions to serve who we can with what we have. But we cannot make up for a society that fails to care for its people. I cannot give my client the food she needs to survive, but she still needs it.

Supporting programs that put the power into the hands of our community members can help: increase access to SNAP benefits, cash assistance, rental assistance, and other programs; support the hunger relief sector in our work through grants and government-subsidized programming; push for living wages for all workers.

Build a society that ensures no one is hungry in the first place.

I know it is possible to feed our community because we've done it before. For two and a half years pandemic relief programs also served as poverty relief programs putting food on the table and a roof over heads.

My client is not an animal. She is a human being. She has the right to eat well, to have food that satisfies her and is tasty and healthy, food that reminds her of her childhood or exposes her to new tastes and sensations. She has this right because she is human.

Action needs to be taken to feed our community. I cannot give her the food she needs, but we can.

Daniel Fielding, of Burnsville, is a food shelf coordinator.