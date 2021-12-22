CASSELTON, N.D. — A deal has been finalized for construction of a soybean processing plant in eastern North Dakota that has been in the works for two years, project developers said Wednesday.

Louisiana-based CGB Enterprises, Inc. and Minnesota Soybean Processors announced that they have formed a joint venture, North Dakota Soybean Processors LLC, that will own and operate the plant. It's slated to be built in Casselton, about 25 miles west of Fargo, company officials said.

The plant is scheduled to be fully operational by 2024 and create up to 60 new jobs. It is expected to crush 42.5 million bushes of soybeans in the first year.

"This state-of-the-art soybean processing plant is a commitment to North Dakota agriculture.," said Steve O'Nan, senior vice president of CGB Soybean Processing. "Its strategic location will produce soybean meal for the livestock industry and food grade soybean oil to service the rising demand of food users and also the renewable fuel industry."

Groundbreaking is slated for this spring with the operation of the facility subject to various federal, state, and local permitting, infrastructure, and incentive approvals.

"It is a unique opportunity to add value right here, provide a local market for North Dakota soybeans and boost economic growth in our state," North Dakota Agricultural Commissioner Doug Goehring said.