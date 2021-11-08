Can "Oklahoma!," the groundbreaking Rodgers and Hammerstein masterwork that in 1943 ushered in the age of the book musical and set the template for decades of sweeping, melodic escapism, really be the vehicle for a deep examination of America's founding and ideals?

Celebrated director Daniel Fish certainly things so.

His stripped-down, Tony-winning production of "Oklahoma!," which kicks off its national tour Tuesday at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis, cracks the chestnut open to highlight both the sturdiness of its story and themes that over the decades had become sidelined or submerged.

Those resurfaced ideas include a denialism of true history, the power of mob justice and a troubling devotion to a narrative that has to be maintained at all costs, even on pain of death.

"One of the things that's at the core of the show is that a community needs to create an outsider to define itself in order to survive," Fish said. "And they're willing to go to great lengths, potentially violent lengths, to do that. The idea in this work is that this couple has to come together, and that supersedes justice. Out of that couple is born a state, a country, all arguably on a crime — a murder. That's a pretty American story."

Deep listening

His vision of "Oklahoma!" emerged, he said, from a deep "listening" to the musical. Fish recalled that he saw a production of "Oklahoma!" on Broadway when he was 10. Decades later, in 2007, legendary theater director JoAnne Akalaitis, a professor in the theater department at Bard College, invited him up to do a work with her students. He immediately thought about the show, although, to hear him tell it, he did not set out to reinvent the show.

"That's not how I think about stuff I'm working on," Fish said. "Everything happens in the present moment. There's a false dichotomy between something that's old and maybe needs to be reinvented and something that's new. It's all new to me and happening now."

Tell that to those for whom "Oklahoma!" is a throwback to bygone, simpler eras.

Adapted from Lynn Riggs's 1931 play, "Green Grow the Lilacs," "Oklahoma!" revolves around a love triangle involving cowboy Curly McClain, farm girl Laurey Williams and disturbed farmhand Jud Fry. Obsessed with Laurey, Jud asks her to a dance. But the competition with Curly turns fatal.

Jud often is played as a menace and a villain. Fish doesn't entirely see it that way.

"We tried to create a certain amount of sympathy for that character and a level of complexity, as we did with all of them," Fish said. "They're all villains."

New orchestrations

Robert Russell Bennett's original orchestrations for a 28-member big orchestra were replaced by a new one by Daniel Kluger intended for 7. The band plays onstage with a similarly shrunk cast that represents a mosaic of America, including actors of different races, genders and abilities.

In Fish's original conception, the revival takes place in an intimate space with chili cooking that can be served to the audience afterwards. That's a no-no, not just because of Covid-19, but also because the houses on the road are much bigger, something that he has been thinking about as well.

"There are people who may go, 'well the show is all about the intimacy.' To me, that's not the core of it at all," Fish said. "I don't believe that intimacy requires physical proximity. Anyone who has seen a great stadium concert knows that you can be among 80,000 people and still feel connected to the performer onstage. Conversely, you can be in a 200-seat room and feel a mile away."

Importantly, Fish shucks the idea of make-belief.

"You can leave your pretend cap at the door — everybody who's in it brings who they are to the material," Fish said. "One of the things that's interesting is the kind of tension between what we might call the role and the actors. They might not be the perfect fit in a conventional way, whether that has to do with gender or body type or race or the quality of their voice or the style of their singing. All I can do is make the work with the people I trust in the room and do it as deeply and as honestly as I can."