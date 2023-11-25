Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Timberwolves (11-4, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (3-12, 14th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis comes into the matchup with Minnesota after losing three straight games.

The Grizzlies are 3-9 in Western Conference games. Memphis is 2-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Timberwolves are 7-2 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota ranks third in the NBA with 35.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 8.1.

The Grizzlies average 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 11.7 per game the Timberwolves give up. The Timberwolves are shooting 48.5% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 46.7% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Bane is scoring 24.3 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 19.9 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 41.5% over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Anthony Edwards is scoring 26.7 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Timberwolves. Towns is averaging 23.7 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 56.1% over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 106.0 points, 41.4 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points per game.

Timberwolves: 8-2, averaging 114.9 points, 44.2 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jake LaRavia: out (eye), Xavier Tillman Sr.: out (knee), Marcus Smart: out (ankle), Brandon Clarke: out (achilles), Steven Adams: out for season (knee), Luke Kennard: out (knee).

Timberwolves: Jordan McLaughlin: out (knee), Jaylen Clark: out (achilles), Jaden McDaniels: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.