DETROIT — Randal Grichuk had three hits, including his first home run of the season, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Detroit Tigers 6-2 Sunday.

A day after getting his 3,000th hit, Tigers star Miguel Cabrera didn't play. He got three hits in a doubleheader split Saturday, raising his career hit total to 3,002.

Charlie Blackmon had four hits, scored twice and drove in two runs for Colorado.

Chad Kuhl (2-0) again pitched well for his new team, allowing one run and four hits in six innings. He walked two and struck out four and has a 1.10 ERA in three starts for the Rockies.

Tyler Alexander (0-2) allowed five runs on eight hits and a walk in 3 2/3 innings.

The Rockies took a 1-0 lead in the first when Blackmon doubled and later scored on C.J. Cron's infield single.

Grichuk hit a two-run homer for a 3-0 lead in the third. Austin Meadows made it 3-1 with an RBI single in the bottom of the inning.

Blackmon hit a two-run single in the fourth, ending Alexander's day.

Ryan McMahon added an RBI single in the fifth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: Detroit activated SS Javier Báez (thumb) from the disabled list and optioned RHP Jason Foley to Triple-A Toledo. ... LHP Andrew Chafin is expected to join the Tigers on Monday.

NEXT UP

Rockies: Colorado travels to Philadelphia to begin a four-game series on Monday. Kyle Freeland (0-2, 7.71) is scheduled to start the opener against Kyle Gibson (1-1, 3.57).

Tigers: Detroit starts a three-game series in Minnesota on Monday. Tigers lefty Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1, 5.27) will face Minnesota's (0-2, 5.00).

