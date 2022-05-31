Members of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers last month re-elected Greta Callahan to lead the union.

Callahan, president of the union's teacher chapter since May 2020, won about 82% of the vote, according to the union's website. Her opponent, Alexis Mann, received nearly 18% of the votes.

Catina Neal Taylor, who ran unopposed, was elected president of the educational support professionals chapter.

The other newly elected leaders are listed on the union's website at www.mft59.org.

Callahan led the union's more than 3,000 teachers into and through a three-week strike in March. The agreement that ended the strike included higher wages for teachers and support staff, more mental health support for students, class-size caps and protections for educators of color.