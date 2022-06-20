The Gophers football team received its third scholarship commitment in three days for its 2023 recruiting class on Monday when wide receiver Tyler Brown of Greenville, S.C., pledged to coach P.J. Fleck's program.

Brown, 5-11 and 170 pounds, made his official visit to Minnesota over the weekend. He has received 15 scholarship offers since May 20, including the Gophers, James Madison, North Carolina A&T, Pennsylvania and Harvard. Brown caught 71 passes for 1,034 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior in 2021 after grabbing 15 passes for 530 yards and five TDs as a sophomore in 2020. He does not yet have a ranking in the 247Sports' composite ratings of major recruiting services.

The addition of Brown gives the Gophers 18 recruits for their 2023 class. As of midday Monday, the Gophers' 2023 class was ranked 10th nationally and fourth in the Big Ten in the 247Sports composite.