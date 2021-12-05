BOCA RATON, Fla. — Bryan Greenlee scored 14 points as Florida Atlantic romped past North Florida 76-41 on Sunday.
Michael Forrest had 13 points for the Owls (5-4).
North Florida scored 12 points in the second half, its season low.
Jose Placer had 9 points for the Ospreys (2-8).
