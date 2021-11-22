BUFFALO, N.Y. — Malek Green scored 18 points as Canisius rolled past Fredonia State 106-40 on Monday night.

Xzavier Long added 17 points for the Golden Griffins (1-4), while Akrum Ahemed scored 16. Ahamadou Fofana had 13 points and six rebounds as Canisius picked up its first win.

Jackson Brown had 10 points to lead the Blue Devils.

___

___

