Indiana State (0-0) vs. Green Bay (0-0)

Kress Events Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay hosts Indiana State in each team's 2021-22 season opener. Indiana State went 15-10 last year, while Green Bay ended up 8-17.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana State went 2-2 against non-conference teams last season. In those four games, the Sycamores gave up 70.3 points per game while scoring 66.5 per outing. Green Bay went 0-4 in non-conference play, averaging 67.5 points and giving up 89 per game in the process.

