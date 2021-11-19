Florida International (2-1) vs. Green Bay (0-3)

McArthur Center, St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay plays Florida International in an early season matchup. Florida International beat Ball State by 13 in its last outing. Green Bay lost 60-58 to UNC Greensboro in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Florida International's Tevin Brewer, Clevon Brown and Isaiah Banks have combined to score 38 percent of all Panthers points this season.TERRIFIC TEVIN: Brewer has connected on 64.7 percent of the 17 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 11 of 17 over the last three games. He's also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida International as a collective unit has made 12 3-pointers per game this season, which is 10th-most among Division I teams.

