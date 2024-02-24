Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay police officer fatally shot a person during an exchange of gunfire as officers responded to a reported disturbance involving two vehicles, authorities said.

Green Bay police Chief Chris Davis said officers were sent to the scene Friday afternoon of a disturbance involving two vehicles with a possible weapon involved. After officers located one of the vehicles, Davis said there was an exchange of gunfire between an officer and the person who was shot.

That person, who police said fired first, died Friday night at a hospital. The decease person was not immediately identified by authorities, and no additional information was released Saturday by police.

Police said the officer who returned fire was not injured and has been placed on administrative leave, a routine step following shootings involving officers.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.

The DCI said the officer who fired shots was wearing a body camera, and the Green Bay Police Department has cameras in its squad cars.