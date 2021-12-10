Green Bay (2-6) vs. Kansas State (5-3)

Fred Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay and Kansas State look to bounce back from losses. Each squad is coming off a loss in their last game. Kansas State lost 64-63 at home to Marquette on Wednesday, while Green Bay came up short in an 82-58 game to Youngstown State last week.

TEAM LEADERS: The dynamic Markquis Nowell is putting up 12.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists to lead the way for the Wildcats. Mark Smith has paired with Nowell and is putting up 9.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. The Phoenix have been led by Emmanuel Ansong, who is averaging 13.8 points and 5.4 rebounds.ACCURATE ANSONG: Ansong has connected on 31.3 percent of the 16 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 60: Green Bay is 0-6 when it allows at least 60 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 60.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wildcats have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Phoenix. Kansas State has an assist on 44 of 72 field goals (61.1 percent) over its past three contests while Green Bay has assists on 44 of 76 field goals (57.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kansas State defense has allowed only 59.1 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Wildcats 25th among Division I teams. The Green Bay offense has averaged 61.5 points through eight games (ranked 258th, nationally).

