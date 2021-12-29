Green Bay (2-9, 1-1) vs. Northern Kentucky (4-7, 0-2)

BB&T Arena, Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay looks to end its four-game losing streak as it battles Northern Kentucky. Green Bay is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. Northern Kentucky lost 79-61 to Indiana in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Phoenix have been led by juniors Emmanuel Ansong and Donovan Ivory. Ansong has averaged 12.2 points and 5.5 rebounds while Ivory has put up 10.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. The Norse have been led by Trevon Faulkner and Sam Vinson, who have combined to score 22.6 points per contest.ACCURATE ANSONG: Ansong has connected on 28.6 percent of the 21 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Norse are 0-7 when they score 69 points or fewer and 4-0 when they exceed 69 points. The Phoenix are 0-9 when allowing 60 or more points and 2-0 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: Green Bay has scored 52.3 points per game and allowed 72.5 over its four-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Kentucky has made 10.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Horizon teams. The Norse have averaged 12 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

