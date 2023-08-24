The great egret had returned on a late July morning to hunt in the shallow pond that borders our backyard. This is the second time in 22 years that we have seen that species here, other than an occasional flyover.

Its surprising visit lasted about three hours, the big, white bird hunting for frogs and mudminnows, both easy pickings, the water at the time no more than 4 inches deep and dropping.

It was joined by a green heron, a frequent visitor over the years. There was some hesitancy on its part when the egret moved close, eventually replaced by cautious tolerance.

I've written about the pond before, it being a large part of the appeal this place has for birds. In wetter times it has a depth of 4 feet in the middle.

It's small, no more than a quick stroll today, side to side in knee-high rubber boots unless you're concerned about sinking out of sight in the middle muck.

We've had nesting wood ducks, mallards, hooded mergansers and Canada geese. There's a snapping turtle, several painted turtles, seven species of frog at one time or another, and mudminnows, a wonderful species of fish.

Mudminnow was a heavy menu item yesterday. It's a very special animal, not only food for birds. Briefly, it can survive for long periods of time without water, wet mud being all it needs. It can breathe air, as you do, but with different mechanics. It also can survive extremely cold water, some say even ice.

I first learned of this fish two years ago when the heron kept catching them. The pond went dry last year, damp mud under a crusty cover, then frozen hard when winter came. Were there minnows down there, waiting?

(Learn more about mudminnows at https://academics.cehd.umn.edu/hatch/research/fish/fishes/central_mudminnow.html.)

The egret and heron have similar hunting styles, defined by patience. Pick a spot. Watch and wait. And wait. Lunge and strike. Frogs were part of the catch. The egret had more muddy sauce on its catches, and sometimes salad on the side.

The egret swallowed its prey quickly, without fuss. The heron would toss its meal until it caught it with head positioned to go down first, the smooth way.

I am researching the history of the pond and the now-wooded swamp to which it is attached. Several years ago, interested in shoreline improvement, I spoke with a DNR staffer who told me this body of water (a generous description) was both public and navigable.

That information was more surprising than the sight of the egret. There is a story there if I can find it.

In the meantime, I recommend a muddy pond if you can find one. Cardinals, catbirds, yellow warblers, common yellow-throats, swamp and song sparrows and robins all nest in the surrounding bushes and wet growth.

As you might suspect, I have many photos of the egret and heron and their catch. I sat on a chair on our deck, in the shade, coffee nearby, camera in my lap, and worked very hard to document all of this for you.

Lifelong birder Jim Williams can be reached at woodduck38@gmail.com.