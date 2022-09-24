ALBANY, N.Y. — Thomas Greaney caught two touchdown passes and his brother, defensive lineman Joseph, scooped up a fumble and rumbled 77 yards for his first career touchdown as Albany defeated Central Connecticut, 45-29 on Saturday.

Todd Sibley raced 97 yards for a touchdown on the game's first offensive play to give the Great Danes (1-3) a lead they never surrendered and finished with 190 yards on 18 carries. Albany had 224 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns on the ground.

Reese Poffenbarger was 18-of-26 passing for 257 yards and two touchdowns.

Nasir Smith ran for 108 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries to lead the Blue Devils (0-4). Shon Mitchell was held to 116 yards on 7-of-16 passing.

Mitchell dropped back to pass on fourth down in the red zone, but the Albany pass rush pressured him into a fumble at the Great Danes' 23 and Joseph Greaney scooped up the loose ball and ran untouched for the touchdown with 11:16 left in the third quarter. Poffenbarger then found Thomas Greaney for two third-quarter touchdowns to give Albany a 45-20 lead going into the final period.

